Left Menu

Maha: Three booked for copyright violation over use of Disney characters

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:32 IST
Maha: Three booked for copyright violation over use of Disney characters
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against two persons and a company in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly violating the Copyright Act by using Disney characters in birthday materials without permission, police said here on Tuesday.

The case under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act of 1957 was registered based on a complaint lodged by an official of Disney Enterprises, Marvel Characters on Monday, sub-inspector Rohan L Shelar of Narpoli police station said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said.

According to the police, raids were conducted at godowns of the accused, during which birthday products with Disney characters and some fake items were found on the premises.

The products had been created without due permission of the company, the official said, adding that materials worth over Rs 1.81 lakh were seized in the raid.

The offence has been registered against Divang Patel (30), a resident of Navi Mumbai, Suresh Barvadia (36) of Kamothe, and owners of Bhiwandi-based Balaji Decoration, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022