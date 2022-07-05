Left Menu

Russian parliament speaker: Ukraine has become a 'terrorist' state

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:46 IST
Russian parliament speaker: Ukraine has become a 'terrorist' state
Vyacheslav Volodin Image Credit: Wikipedia
The speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament told members in a plenary session on Tuesday that Ukraine had become a "terrorist state", according to remarks posted on the State Duma's website.

Vyacheslav Volodin was quoted as saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the head of a "criminal regime". Russian officials have since the beginning of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine sought to paint their neighbor as being controlled by anti-Russian fascists and "neo-Nazis", but have not pushed the idea that it is a terrorist state.

Ukraine and the West say the claim is baseless propaganda, used to justify a land grab.

