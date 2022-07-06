Left Menu

Extradited drug lord lands in Italy to serve 30-year sentence

Rocco Morabito, a fugitive drug lord with ties to the powerful 'Ndrangheta criminal gang, landed in Italy on Wednesday after being extradited from Brazil to serve a 30-year prison sentence, the interior ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:24 IST
Extradited drug lord lands in Italy to serve 30-year sentence
  • Country:
  • Italy

Rocco Morabito, a fugitive drug lord with ties to the powerful 'Ndrangheta criminal gang, landed in Italy on Wednesday after being extradited from Brazil to serve a 30-year prison sentence, the interior ministry said. Morabito was arrested in Brazil in May last year after more than two decades on the run.

The ministry said Morabito, considered one of the top brokers of international drug trafficking, had been included in the list of the most dangerous fugitives under its "special search programme". In recent years, Brazil has become a key player in the transatlantic drug trade, with its gangs tying up with Italian, Dutch and Balkan players to move record loads of cocaine to Europe, lured by high prices and growing demand.

The 'Ndrangheta is based in the southern region of Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, and has surpassed Cosa Nostra to become the most powerful mafia group in the country - and one of the largest crime gangs in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022