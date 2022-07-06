UK PM Johnson is "absolutely" 100% honest, says new finance minister
Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was totally honest.
Asked if he believed Johnson was "100% honest", Zahawi told ITV: "Absolutely".
