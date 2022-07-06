Chhari Mubarak to be taken to Pahalgam base camp for special prayers on July 13

The saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, popularly known as ‘Chhari Mubarak’, will be taken from its abode here to Pahalgam, the traditional base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, on July 13 for special prayers, marking the commencement of the ‘religious yatra’ to the 3,880 metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas-Purnima) on July 13, custodian of the holy mace, Mahant Deependra Giri, said in a statement here.

After performing the rituals, Chhari Mubarak would return to Dashnami Akhara here on the same day.

He said the Chhari-Mubarak will be taken to the historic Shankracharya Temple here on July 28 and Sharika Bhawani Temple on July 29 before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara here on July 31.

After performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara here on the auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on August 2, Mahant Giri will carry the Holy Mace to Holy Cave Shrine on ‘Shravan-Purnima’ which falls on August 12. There will be night halts at Pahalgam on August 7 and 8, Chandanwari on 9, Sheshnag on August 10 and Panchtarani on August 11.

Mahant Giri urged the government to make all the necessary arrangements and take the appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the sadhus and pilgrims accompanying the Holy Mace.

He also advised sadhus and members of civil society, who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak, to get themselves registered and stated that only registered pilgrims with valid Yatra permit shall be allowed to accompany Chhari-Mubarak during the pilgrimage.

