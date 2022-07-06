HC refuses to quash cow slaughter case against four people

The High Court here refused to quash a case against four people accused of cow slaughter. The accused included a madrassa teacher and a government schoolteacher. They were allegedly caught with 16 cattle and ''cow meat'' two years ago. Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal while dismissing the petition filed by them observed that from the perusal of the FIR, prima facie a cognizable offence is made out against the applicants. It was submitted before the court on Monday that a report from a forensic science laboratory did not disclose that the sample sent for analysis was of a cow. So no case under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act is made out against them, it said. Dismissing the petition filed by Parvez Ahmad and three others, the court observed, ''In the present case, the applicants had tried to defend by bringing on record the report of the FSL but the FIR not only discloses the recovery of cow meat but also 16 live cattle stocks along with other incriminating material. The defence so raised by the applicants will be considered by the trial court.''

