NLFT militant arrested in Mizoram

A militant belonging to the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) outfit was arrested in the Mizoram capital on Wednesday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted a search in a house in Vaivakawn locality in Aizawl and nabbed Jacob Hrangkhawl, the self-proclaimed president of NLFT (BM) faction, it said.

Three mobile phones and two diaries were seized from his possession, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)