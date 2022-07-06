Left Menu

J-K: Administrative Council enhances ex-gratia relief for local defence personnel

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief to the next-of-kin (NoK) of defence force personnel, hailing from J-K, who attain martyrdom either in or outside J-K, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:57 IST
J-K: Administrative Council enhances ex-gratia relief for local defence personnel
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief to the next-of-kin (NoK) of defence force personnel, hailing from J-K, who attain martyrdom either in or outside J-K, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Wednesday. Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J-K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the enhancement of ex-gratia relief from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs in favour of NoK of those defence personnel who hail from J-K and attain martyrdom within the territorial jurisdiction of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement read. Similarly, the Administrative Council also sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh in favour of NoK of those Defence Personnel hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, who attain martyrdom in consequence of official duties outside J-K/ within the country, it added.

These provisions will be made effective from February 1, 2022, and will remove the disparity between relief provisions in J-K and other States and UTs. The decision will also boost the morale of the soldiers who hail from J-K and are serving in adverse weather and terrain conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022