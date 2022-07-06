Left Menu

5 arrested in Bareilly while transporting cows to Punjab

Five people were arrested Wednesday in Faridpur here while they were allegedly transporting 27 cattle, including cows, in two trucks illegally to Punjab, police said. All the five arrested persons are residents of Punjab.Bareilly Superintendent of Police Rural Raj Kumar Agrawal said the action came following a tip off from a social worker.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:21 IST
Five people were arrested Wednesday in Faridpur here while they were allegedly transporting 27 cattle, including cows, in two trucks illegally to Punjab, police said. All the five arrested persons are residents of Punjab.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (Rural) Raj Kumar Agrawal said the action came following a tip off from a social worker. The two vehicles were impounded by the police team at Chintu Dhaba and in one of them nine live cows and three other cattle, while in the other 13 cows and the carcasses of two cows were found.

Legal action is being taken against the accused, he added.

