Left Menu

Maha: Bajrang Dal functionary attacked in Mumbra, cops launch manhunt

Two unidentified persons allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old Bajrang Dal functionary at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused, an official said on Wednesday. size5 n the complaint, Tiwari said that when his friend tried to intervene, the duo assaulted him as well.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:37 IST
Maha: Bajrang Dal functionary attacked in Mumbra, cops launch manhunt
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified persons allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old Bajrang Dal functionary at Mumbra in Thane city of Maharashtra and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused, an official said on Wednesday. Sarvesh Tiwari was assaulted with a log of wood in Kadar Palace area of Mumbra, a Muslim-dominated area, on July 1, he said. ''Tiwari, a resident of Kalwa, had gone to a bakery in Mumbra along with his friend around 3 pm on Friday. While he was talking on the phone, two persons came there and started assaulting him, asking him - 'Why did you beat our brother?'. The duo later fled from the spot. Tiwari then lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered at Mumbra police station,'' the senior official said. \size=''5''> n the complaint, Tiwari said that when his friend tried to intervene, the duo assaulted him as well. ''We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and all the angles are being probed. We have received some leads in the case and things will become clearer once the accused are arrested,'' he added. Meanwhile, a delegation led by BJP MLA from Thane, Sanjay Kelkar, met the district collector on Tuesday and demanded that the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organisation, be banned in the country. The legislator also sought that those involved in the attack on Tiwari be arrested quickly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022