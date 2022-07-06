Left Menu

11 booked under SC/ST atrocity case in Telangana's Sangareddy

As many as eleven people have been booked by the Telangana police on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Sangareddy (Telangana) | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:14 IST
11 booked under SC/ST atrocity case in Telangana's Sangareddy
Represenative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as eleven people have been booked by the Telangana police on Tuesday evening. According to Zaheerabad Deputy superintendent of police V Raghu, a person named Narasimhulu had put up a petition stating that his son, wife, mother and himself were beaten up.

"The accused are Srinivas, Ravi, Gopal, Shekar, Ramulu, Sanganna, Ramchander, Narasimhulu, Mangamma, Shankar and one other person. Citing a personal issue, Narsimhulu's son went to Srinivas's house, on Tuesday said all the accused went to the victim's house at 7 in the morning and beat the victim's Narasimha and his family with the sticks," he said. "As they were injured after that, they were taken to hospital. The 11 members accused have been arrested and will be produced before court," the police said.

The police said that an SC/ST atrocities case has been registered and the accused are being produced before the court. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incorrect shoes used in qualifying; Tennis-Norrie faces an alien challenge as he reaches first Grand Slam semi-final and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Rojas to miss long jump at worlds after incor...

 Global
3
SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weather radar

SpiceJet freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata due to its unserviceable weat...

 India
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022