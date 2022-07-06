Left Menu

Jury finds suspect guilty of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 23:42 IST
A California man was found guilty on Wednesday of killing Grammy-winning Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019.

A jury in Los Angeles County Superior Court convicted Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Hussle outside a clothing store the rapper owned in south Los Angeles. Prosecutors said Holder shot Hussle at least 10 times when the pair had a chance meeting on a Sunday afternoon in the neighborhood where they both grew up. After a brief conversation, Holder left and then returned about 10 minutes later and opened fire, killing Hussle and wounding two bystanders.

Public defender Aaron Jansen acknowledged that Holder killed Hussle but argued that he should not be convicted of first-degree murder because he said the attack was not pre-meditated. Jansen told jurors that Holder acted in "the heat of passion" after Hussle told him there were rumors of him "snitching" to police, which he considered a serious offense.

