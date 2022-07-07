Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and was elected to field against India in the third and final women's ODI here on Thursday.

India leads the series 2-0.

Teams: India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera.

