DTC driver shot dead by bike-borne men in Delhi's Govindpuri

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne men in front of his family in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri, police said on Thursday.

Deceased Sanjeev Kumar, a local, was a bus driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation, they said.

Around 8 pm on Wednesday, Kumar, along with his wife and eight-year-old son, were returning from the market in Fateh Singh Marg on a bike when the two men opened fire at him, a senior police officer said, adding the bullet hit his back near the shoulder.

He was rushed to Mazidiya Hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

The cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained and all angles are being probed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

She said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered based on the statement of Kumar's wife.

We are looking for CCTV footage, if any, to identify the accused and establish the sequence of events that unfolded, she said.

