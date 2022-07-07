Public engagements on Unconventional Gas Regulations in N Cape

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will next week kick-off public engagements on Unconventional Gas Regulations in the Northern Cape.

The published Unconventional Gas Regulations, which were developed in line with Section 38 of the National Water Act of 1998, prescribe requirements and procedures when using water for unconventional gas activities.

The department said it has met with internal and external stakeholders on the published Unconventional Gas Regulations, and public engagements are now getting underway particularly with affected communities where unconventional gas activities are being piloted or are envisaged for future use.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation will meet with the community of Richmond and surrounding areas in the Northern Cape next week on 12 July 2022 as part of engagements with the public on the published Unconventional Gas Regulations.

"Information brochures will be distributed to the public and inputs and comments solicited through meetings and recorded comments. Communities in the affected areas are expected to make inputs before the final gazetting of the regulations," department spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, said.

The public engagements will take place from 11-20 July 2022 in the following communities:

11 July 2022 – Theunissen in the Free State

12 July 2022 – Richmond in the Northern Cape

13 July 2022 – Beaufort West in the Western Cape

18 July 2022 – Lephalale in Limpopo

19 July 2022 – Volksrust in Mpumalanga

20 July 2022 in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)