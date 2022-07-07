U.S. House panel seeks testimony of gunmaker CEOs after mass shootings
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:29 IST
The U.S. House Oversight Committee has called on the chief executives of three gunmakers to testify on July 20 as part of its hearings on the firearms industry after a string of mass shootings, the panel said in a Twitter post on Thursday.
The CEOs of Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co as well as privately held Daniel Defense were sent letters on Wednesday requesting their appearance, the Washington Post reported.
