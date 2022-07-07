Left Menu

U.S. House panel seeks testimony of gunmaker CEOs after mass shootings

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:29 IST
U.S. House panel seeks testimony of gunmaker CEOs after mass shootings
The U.S. House Oversight Committee has called on the chief executives of three gunmakers to testify on July 20 as part of its hearings on the firearms industry after a string of mass shootings, the panel said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

The CEOs of Smith & Wesson Brands, Sturm, Ruger & Co as well as privately held Daniel Defense were sent letters on Wednesday requesting their appearance, the Washington Post reported.

