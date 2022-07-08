Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Cleveland ex-officer who shot Tamir Rice quits rural police force

The former Cleveland officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice almost eight years ago has resigned as the sole member of a rural Pennsylvania police department, two days after he was sworn in, the borough of Tioga said on its website. Dozens of protesters marched around the Tioga borough office on July 5 when Timothy Loehmann took the oath of office at a town council meeting.

IRS chief asks Treasury watchdog to probe audits of ex-FBI officials

U.S. Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig asked the Treasury Department's internal watchdog to investigate how two former FBI officials vilified by former President Donald Trump were selected for intensive tax audits, the IRS said on Thursday. The announcement came after the New York Times reported that former FBI director James Comey, who was fired in 2017 by Trump, was selected for an extremely rare type of tax audit for his 2017 taxes, and that former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe was selected for an audit of his 2019 taxes.

U.S. opens special probe into fatal Tesla pedestrian crash in California

U.S. auto safety regulators have opened a special investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 where an advanced driver assistance system is suspected of use. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited the California incident in an emailed update on Thursday but did not identify the specific crash.

U.S. awards $968.6 million for airport terminal projects

The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday awarded $968.6 million to 85 airport projects to address the country's aging and often mocked aviation infrastructure. Some projects will fund new terminals, boost gate capacity, add air traffic control towers, jet bridges, new bathrooms, baggage claim belts and reconfigure security checkpoints.

Biden awards medal of freedom to Biles, Rapinoe, late Senator McCain

Gymnastics pioneer Simone Biles and twice World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe were among 17 honorees to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Thursday from Joe Biden. The highest U.S. civilian award is given to those who make an "especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

John Paulson's wife sues him for $1 billion, says he is hiding money in divorce

The wife of hedge fund founder John Paulson has sued him for at least $1 billion, claiming he is trying to hide billions of dollars from her in their divorce. In a complaint filed on Thursday with a New York state court in Manhattan, Jenica Paulson said her husband secretly created and funded three trusts to ensure she would be deprived of her fair share of assets from their 22-year marriage.

January 6 panel to hold prime time hearing next Thursday -source

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a hearing on the evening of July 14, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The hearing will be the second one to take place next week and is aimed at reaching a broad television audience during prime viewing hours.

U.S. jury convicts Theranos' Sunny Balwani of fraud

A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos Inc President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani of defrauding investors and patients about the blood testing startup that was once valued at $9 billion. The San Jose, California, jury deliberated for a little more than five days before convicting Balwani on two counts of conspiracy and 10 counts of fraud, a spokesperson for U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds said.

Ghislaine Maxwell appeals conviction, 20-year sentence in Epstein case

Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday formally appealed her conviction and 20-year prison sentence for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls over more than a decade. The British socialite's notice of appeal was filed nine days after she was sentenced by U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan.

South Carolina lawmakers consider banning almost all abortions

South Carolina lawmakers held a public hearing on Thursday to consider banning nearly all abortions in the state, following the lead of other Republican-led states that have outlawed most abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A committee of South Carolina's House of Representatives heard dozens of speakers give testimony on whether the state should restrict abortion further than it does currently.

