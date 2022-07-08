Several Chinese fighter jets crossed Taiwan Strait median line -source
Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Friday at its northern end, a Taiwanese source briefed on the matter told Reuters, adding the aircraft did not enter Taiwan's airspace.
China announced earlier on Friday that its military had carried out joint combat readiness exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.
