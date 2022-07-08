UK says Russia concentrating for attack on Ukraine's city of Siversk

Russia is likely concentrating equipment on the front line in the direction of Siversk, about 8 km (4.9 miles) west of the current Russian front line, Britain's defense ministry said on Friday.

Russian forces are likely pausing to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations in the Donetsk Oblast, the Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.

The ministry said that there is a realistic possibility that Russia's immediate tactical objective will be Siversk, as its forces attempt to advance towards its most likely operational goal of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban area.

