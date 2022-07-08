Left Menu

Mudiya Poono fair begins in UP after 2-yr hiatus

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:39 IST
The Mudiya Poono fair, also known as mini-kumbh, begins here after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is known as ''mini Kumbh'' as lakhs of pilgrims would perform 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the Goverdhan hillock District Magistrate (DM) Navneet Singh Chahal said, adding that the administration expects a heavy influx of pilgrims till July 15. Watertight security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the fair, the official added.

