Punjab: Police personnel, 3 others arrested for snatching Rs 35 lakh

Punjab Police arrested four people including police personnel, for snatching Rs 35 lakh posing as a GST employee. According to Punjab Police, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Khanna had filed a complaint at PS City Kurali that Rs 35 lakh was snatched from his employees from Kurali town by unidentified persons posing themselves as GST employees on June 6.

A case was registered under section 379 B of IPC and the investigation was initiated. Police analysed the CCTV footage. Consequently, four members of the gang namely Gurdeep Singh alias Jassi, Barinder Singh, Charanjit Singh and Harjit Singh were arrested by police. All the accused are residents of Fatehgarh Sahib.

Notably, the accused Harjit Singh is a police personnel posted at Fatehgarh Sahib and was wearing a police uniform at the time of the incident. Police recovered Rs 17,40,000 from the four arrested persons.

The accused will be produced in court and police remand will be obtained. The case is under investigation. (ANI)

