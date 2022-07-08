Left Menu

Ex-counter-terrorism chief named new head of London's beleaguered police force

Home Secretary Priti Patel said Rowley was taking on the job as Commissioner when public trust in the London force had been "severely undermined by a number of significant failings". "Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:06 IST
Ex-counter-terrorism chief named new head of London's beleaguered police force

Mark Rowley, Britain's former counter-terrorism police chief who led investigations into a series of attacks in 2017, was on Friday named the new head of London's beleaguered police force, accused of repeated mistakes and poor behaviour among officers.

Just last month, the Metropolitan Police was placed in special measures by a watchdog after criticism over its handling of a string of high profile cases, which came on top of revelations of a culture of bullying, racial discrimination and misogyny within its ranks. The force was particularly shaken last year by the abduction, rape and murder of a woman, Sarah Everard, by one of its officers, and then the policing of a vigil in her honour was later found to be unlawful by a London court.

"Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen," Rowley said. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Rowley was taking on the job as Commissioner when public trust in the London force had been "severely undermined by a number of significant failings".

"Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority," she said. In February, former chief Cressida Dick resigned after London Mayor Sadiq Khan told her he was not satisfied she could root out the problems that existed within the force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022