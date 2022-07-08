U.S. Blinken challenged G20 to hold Russia accountable - senior U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told a meeting of G20 foreign ministers that if the grouping is to remain relevant, it must hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

Blinken challenged the member countries to hold Russia accountable and stressed the need to move a global food plan forward, the official said, adding that Russia was trying to undermine multilateral institutions that the United States was seeking to strengthen.

