U.S. Blinken challenged G20 to hold Russia accountable - senior U.S. official
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:14 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday told a meeting of G20 foreign ministers that if the grouping is to remain relevant, it must hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said.
Blinken challenged the member countries to hold Russia accountable and stressed the need to move a global food plan forward, the official said, adding that Russia was trying to undermine multilateral institutions that the United States was seeking to strengthen.
