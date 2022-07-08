Left Menu

Daughter arrested for planning murder of father

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:15 IST
Daughter arrested for planning murder of father
Police arrested the daughter of a businessman for allegedly planning the murder of her father in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior officer said on Friday.

Kanhaiya Singh was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Hariomnagar area of the district on June 29.

Seraikela-Kharswan Superintendent of Police, Anand Prakash on Friday claimed that police cracked the case with the arrest of four persons including the victim's 20-year-old daughter, Aparna Singh, her lover Rajvir Singh and the shooter Nikhil Gupta and his accomplice Saurabh Kisku.

Kanhaiya Singh was opposed to his daughter's affair with Rajvir and started looking for a suitable match but Aparna was adamant on her stand and conspired the killing along with her lover, who hired the shooter and other accomplices to execute the plan, the SP said.

Aparna and Rajvir had been planning since last three years to kill Singh and even tried to eliminate him in Patna on June 20 but could not succeed, the SP said.

Even before the incident, Aparna had provided the location of her father to the accused on WhatsApp, Prakash said.

The SP said Rajvir and other accused had planned the murder five day ago and executed it following the approval of Aparna, who had given her diamond ring gifted by her father, as ''Supari'' (advance for killing) to the shooter.

Police solved the case scientifically and even collected evidence such as the firearm, empty cartridges, shoe and blood stained shirt of one of the accomplice and the diamond ring. Even a car, which was used in their unsuccessful attempt to kill Kanhaiya Singh in Patna on June 20, was also recovered, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

