Left Menu

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against three accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:54 IST
2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against three accused
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has put three persons on trial for the charges of rioting, attempt to murder, dacoity, and allegedly attacking a man with a sword during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala ordered the framing of charges against Vinay, Rahul, and Sourabh Sharma, who are currently on bail, saying the charges were “prima facie” made out against them.

''It is well established that injured Jafar Jiya was assaulted with a sword on his head by the rioters and it is a matter of common knowledge that assaulting a person on his head with a sword can cause the death of that person, therefore, a case of attempt to murder is prima facie reflected against the accused persons,” the court noted.

While charging the accused for the offence of dacoity, the court also noted that an amount of Rs 5,000 was also robbed from the complainant by a mob.

The incident took place in the Karawal Nagar area of North East Delhi.

According to the complaint, on February 24, 2020, at about 10:30 pm, Jiya was on his way from Khajuri, and before the check post of Karawal Nagar, suddenly around 20 people ran towards him and asked his name after pushing him off his motorcycle.

The accused struck several times on the head of Jia with the sword, due to which he got severe injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022