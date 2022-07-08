Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan drowns in rivulet in Bijapur district

A 27-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA unit drowned in a rivulet during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the 210th battalion of the CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was on a search operation in the forest of Silger area in the morning, an official said.

One of the jawans of the battalion got swept away while crossing a flooded rivulet around 7.30 am, he said.

“The body and weapon of jawan Suraj R, a native of Kerala, were recovered about 700 meters downstream in the rivulet from where he slipped,” said Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P.

The security forced had received inputs about the presence of ultras, following which an operation was launched on Thursday night and the battalion was dispatched towards Silger, he said.

After learning about the drowning incident, a joint team of the Special Task Force, CoBRA, DRG and CRPF along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a rescue operation, the officer said.

The rescue team recovered the jawan’s body and his weapon in the evening, he added.

