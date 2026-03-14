Chhattisgarh: A New Era of Tribal Prosperity in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a transformative journey for the tribal-dominated Bastar region, once hindered by decades of Naxalism. During the 'Adi Parab' festival, he highlighted ongoing efforts to bring peace, prosperity, and welfare to tribal communities, aiming for a Naxal-free future.

The festival, themed 'Parampara se Pehchan Tak', celebrated the tribal culture with participation from regional folk artists and 43 tribal communities. It received recognition in the Golden Book of World Records for its exceptional display of arts and traditions, marking a significant milestone for Chhattisgarh's rich cultural heritage.

Chief Minister Sai cited initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and the PM-JANMAN scheme, benefiting thousands of tribal families by providing essential services and infrastructure. He also inaugurated a hostel aimed at enhancing education opportunities for tribal youth.