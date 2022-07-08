Left Menu

Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 7.4 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Mizoram Police have seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.4 lakh and arrested two persons during a search in Aizawl, an official statement said on Friday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:59 IST
Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 7.4 lakh seized, 2 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Police have seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.4 lakh and arrested two persons during a search in Aizawl, an official statement said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, police on Thursday conducted a search near a filling station at Hunthar veng locality in the western outskirt of Aizawl and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.4 lakh from a vehicle, the statement said. The seized notes were in the denomination of Rs 500, it said.

Two persons identified as Vanlalruata (45), a resident of Tuipuibari in western Mamit district and Joseph Lalmuanpuia (31) of south Mizoram's Lunglei town have been arrested for possessing the fake currency notes, it said. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the two accused had procured the fake currency notes from Guwahati three months ago and were intending to make use of them in Aizawl, it said.

Further investigation is in progress, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in another seizure, the state police seized 60 bags of smuggled areca nuts from the possession of a woman in Aizawl on Thursday. The seized areca nuts were handed over to the Customs department for further legal action, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022