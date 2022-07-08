Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 7.4 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Mizoram Police have seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.4 lakh and arrested two persons during a search in Aizawl, an official statement said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, police on Thursday conducted a search near a filling station at Hunthar veng locality in the western outskirt of Aizawl and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.4 lakh from a vehicle, the statement said. The seized notes were in the denomination of Rs 500, it said.

Two persons identified as Vanlalruata (45), a resident of Tuipuibari in western Mamit district and Joseph Lalmuanpuia (31) of south Mizoram's Lunglei town have been arrested for possessing the fake currency notes, it said. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the two accused had procured the fake currency notes from Guwahati three months ago and were intending to make use of them in Aizawl, it said.

Further investigation is in progress, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in another seizure, the state police seized 60 bags of smuggled areca nuts from the possession of a woman in Aizawl on Thursday. The seized areca nuts were handed over to the Customs department for further legal action, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)