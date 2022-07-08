Fire breaks out in Delhi restaurant, no one injured

A fire broke out in a restaurant in central Delhi's Janpath area on Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 6.18 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in kitchen items and it was brought under control by 8.30 pm. No one was injured, the officials said.

