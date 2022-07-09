Left Menu

Court dismisses bail plea of Delhi cop arrested in kidnapping case

A Delhi Court recently dismissed the bail application of a Delhi cop arrested in a kidnapping for ransom case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:50 IST
A Delhi Court recently dismissed the bail application of a Delhi cop arrested in a kidnapping for ransom case. A youth was kidnapped and a Rs 2 lakh ransom was demanded by the accused persons. A case was registered in Chandni Mahal police station in this matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar of Tees Hazari court dismissed the bail plea of Samay Singh in view of the serious nature of the allegations and the gravity of the offence. "As per the prosecution, the victim was kidnapped by the accused persons and ransom was demanded. Accused Mohd Sadiq was sent by other accused persons to collect the amount of ransom. Accused Sachin Bidhuri brought the victim to the plot where accused Anand confined him the whole night, the court noted in order of July 5, 2022.

The court said, "Keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the case, the gravity of the offence and serious nature of allegations levelled against the accused, this court considered that no ground for regular bail of accused Samay Singh is made out." Advocate Sanjiv Malik, counsel for the accused, argued that his client has been falsely implicated in this case and there is no incriminating evidence against him.

His further custody is not required as the investigation is completed and the charge sheets have been filed, Malik said. It was also argued that the co-accused Sachin Bidhuri has already been granted bail by the vacation Judge of Tees Hazari Court on June 16, 2022. The present accused should be granted bail on the ground of parity. He is in judicial custody since February 9, 2022.

On the other hand, an Additional public prosecutor opposed the bail plea stating that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature and he can abscond if enlarged on bail. It was also contended that sanction and FSL reports are awaited. Charges are yet to be framed.

The complainant, victim and witnesses are to be examined, he can influence them, if released on bail. (ANI)

