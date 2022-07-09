Left Menu

Maha: Teen drowns while swimming in well in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 13:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a well in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Saturday.

The body of Sumit Manoj Mali was fished out from a well in Kargil Hill area of Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa this morning, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC).

The boy, who is a resident of Navi Mumbai had gone to the hillock with six to seven friends around 7 pm on Friday and went for a swim in the well. Unable to gauge the depth of the well, he drowned, he said.

Fire services could not conduct the search for the body due to narrow approach road and poor light at night, the official said.

The body was fished out and sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death was registered with the local police, he added.

