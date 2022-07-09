Left Menu

Maha: Man booked for storing, trying to sell pesticides beyond expiry date

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:56 IST
Maha: Man booked for storing, trying to sell pesticides beyond expiry date
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a cloth agent at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly storing and trying to sell pesticides, worth over Rs 74 lakh, beyond the expiry date, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided two godowns at Narpoli on Friday night and seized the stock, and later booked the accused, identified as Sharad Nalavade, he said.

The stock comprised 26,880 kgs of pesticides, worth Rs 74,19,000, the police said.

Based on the complaint by the officials of the agricultural department, an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and others were registered against him at Bhoiwada police station early on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022