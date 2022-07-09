Maha: Man booked for storing, trying to sell pesticides beyond expiry date

Police have registered a case against a cloth agent at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly storing and trying to sell pesticides, worth over Rs 74 lakh, beyond the expiry date, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided two godowns at Narpoli on Friday night and seized the stock, and later booked the accused, identified as Sharad Nalavade, he said.

The stock comprised 26,880 kgs of pesticides, worth Rs 74,19,000, the police said.

Based on the complaint by the officials of the agricultural department, an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating) and others were registered against him at Bhoiwada police station early on Saturday.

