Left Menu

President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Eid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 18:14 IST
President Kovind greets citizens on eve of Eid
Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-uz-Zuha and asked all to rededicate themselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation.

The festival of Eid-uz-Zuha is a symbol of sacrifice and service to the humanity, he said.

''This festival inspires us to follow the path of self-sacrifice shown by Hazrat Ibrahim. On this occasion, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the service of mankind and work for the prosperity and development of the nation,'' Kovind said.

''On the occasion of Eid-uz-Zuha, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022