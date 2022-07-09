Left Menu

Maha: Citing attacks on Hindu community, VHP-Bajrang Dal start helpline in Vidarbha

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-07-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 19:31 IST
Maha: Citing attacks on Hindu community, VHP-Bajrang Dal start helpline in Vidarbha
Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal functionaries on Saturday said they had started a ''helpline'' for the protection of the Hindu community.

A press release from the Vidarbha Pranth of the VHP said attacks on the Hindu community by anti-national forces and religious extremists had increased lately.

It appealed to Hindus facing threats from such forces or who were feeling insecure to first file a police complaint and then contact the VHP-Bajrang Dal helpline, which has started functioning for all districts of Vidarbha, for additional help.

