Mumbai: BMC fills 7,211 potholes in last three months

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filled 7,211 potholes on Mumbai roads in the last three months.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filled 7,211 potholes on Mumbai roads in the last three months. Various measures have been taken by the municipal administration, including the appointment of teams and contractors to solve the problem of potholes in the rainy season on the roads within the BMC limits as well as to maintain the roads, according to the statement by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

This year, from April 1, 2022, to July 7, 2022, the Corporation has filled about 7,211 potholes on the roads within its boundaries, said the statement. Its area is about 12 thousand 695 square metres.

During the same period last year, the corporation had filled about 10,199 pits, which means that this year the problem of potholes has decreased. Meanwhile, the work of filling the potholes on the roads is being done by the corporation.

Various options like websites, mobile apps, social media, and toll-free telephone numbers are available for citizens to register complaints about the potholes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

