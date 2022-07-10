Left Menu

Man burnt alive in Assam post kangaroo court verdict

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-07-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 13:49 IST
Man burnt alive in Assam post kangaroo court verdict
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was burnt alive following a verdict by a village kangaroo court in Nagaon district of Assam for allegedly killing a woman, police said on Sunday. The police have so far apprehended five persons, including three women, for setting ablaze Ranjit Bordoloi, 35, said SP Leena Doley.

The incident took place at Borlalungaon and Barhampur Bamuni under Samaguri police station on Saturday night.

A 'raij mel' (public hearing) was conducted over the death of the woman (22), whose body was found in a pond few days ago, after another woman claimed of witnessing the murder, a senior police officer said.

The woman allegedly saw five persons killing her, including Bordoloi, he said.

Villagers dragged him out of his home, tied him to a tree and conducted the hearing of the 'gram sabha', officials said.

''He was then beaten up and burnt alive. After that, they buried the charred body,'' the police officer said.

Bordoloi allegedly confessed to killing the woman. ''The villagers claim that the man killed the woman by practising witchcraft. So, they decided to mete out the same punishment to him,'' the officer said.

The body, which was exhumed, has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway. ''When we reached the spot last night, most of the men in the village had fled. The 'gaonburha' (village head) told us that he did not know about the 'gram sabha' and the subsequent murder,'' he said.

Security has been bolstered in the area to maintain peace, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022