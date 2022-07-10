Left Menu

Man arrested for killing brother's wife in UP

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 10-07-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 17:14 IST
Man arrested for killing brother's wife in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing his brother's wife by hitting her on the head with a shovel following an argument, police said.

Around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Balram Nishad (55) visited the house of his brother's wife, Rani Devi (56), in Majra Joga village here and the two had an argument over working in fields, the police said.

During the argument, the accused hit Rani on the head with a shovel, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to a government hospital by her relatives and was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

Nishad was arrested from the village this morning, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022