Businessman kills teenager in Deoria

An FIR has been registered against the accused businessman Vinay alias Munna and efforts are on to nab him, said Circle Officer City Yash Tripathi.Gyanti Devi, the mother of the deceased, has given a complaint to the Tarkulwa police, accusing Vinay of killing her son Shubham Prajapati.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:57 IST
A fifteen-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a businessman in Tarkulwa area of the district, police said here on Sunday. An FIR has been registered against the accused businessman Vinay alias Munna and efforts are on to nab him, said Circle Officer (City) Yash Tripathi.

Gyanti Devi, the mother of the deceased, has given a complaint to the Tarkulwa police, accusing Vinay of killing her son Shubham Prajapati. According to the police, Shubham Prajapati, the son of Kailash Prajapati, a resident of Mahuava Bajratar village under Tarkulwa police station area had gone to a market in Kushinagar along with the businessman Vinay of his village on Friday. On Friday evening, Vinay called the family and said Shubham was injured in a road accident and was getting treatment at Community Health Center (CHC) Kasaya, the Circle Officer said.

''When the family reached CHC Kasaya, Shubham was not there. When the relatives contacted the businessman by phone, he first told that he was in Gorakhpur and then in Chaurichaura, while on late Friday evening, the information about Shubham's death was given to the relatives from the Deoria District Hospital ,'' said the officer. According to the family members, when they reached the district hospital, the staff said that a man had fled from the spot after leaving the body of the teenager at the post-mortem house.

Enraged over the death, relatives and villagers staged a protest with the body on Saturday night and performed the last rites on Sunday morning only after an FIR was lodged regarding the incident.

The CO said the Tarkulwa police have registered a case against the accused businessman Vinay under sections of murder and for giving false information and efforts are being made to arrest him.

