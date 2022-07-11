Left Menu

Clash outside AIADMK hq in TN, OPS arrives at party office

Security has been beefed up at the AIADMK office, MGR Maaligai, named after party founder, the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:35 IST
Two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters here, police said, on a day when the dominant faction led by Edappady K Palaniswami is set to elect him possibly as the single leader of the organisation in a crucial General Council meet.

On his part, former Coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) arrived at the party office, along with supporters, while EPS was on his way to a marriage hall in the city where the General Council meet is slated.

However, the conduct of the meeting hinges on the outcome of a Madras High Court verdict that will rule on a plea by rival OPS against holding GC, the party's highest decision-making body.

On Monday, two groups, suspected to be supporters of either leaders and carrying AIADMK flags clashed with each other, with TV visuals showing some persons hurling stones at each other and some damaging vehicles parked nearby.

Some persons reportedly sustained injuries. Meanwhile, some men were seen forcing their way into the party office by breaking open the doors. Security has been beefed up at the AIADMK office, MGR Maaligai, named after party founder, the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

Later, Panneerselvam arrived at the party office, flanked by his supporters including R Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian.

Panneerselvam greeted his supporters from a portico and also waved the party flag. There were ''Ayya OPS vazhga'' (hail OPS sir) slogans by his supporters.

