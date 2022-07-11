Left Menu

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking system for electronic generation of DIN for taxpayers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:31 IST
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking system for electronic generation of DIN for taxpayers
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL seeking the implementation of a system for the electronic generation of a Document Identification Number (DIN) for all communications sent by state tax officers to taxpayers.

A DIN is a 20-digit identification code that is affixed to every communication sent to taxpayers by the government. A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna issued notices to the Ministry of Finance, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Goods and Services Tax Council, and others while seeking their replies on the plea filed by a chartered accountant.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by Pradeep Goyal seeking steps to implement a system for electronic (digital) generation of a DIN for all communications sent by state tax officers to taxpayers.

The plea has sought direction from the GST council to consider and take a policy decision in respect of the implementation of the DIN system by all states.

It has also sought direction from the central government/CBIC to introduce centralized DIN for the entire country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022