President urges to take action against perpetrators of shooting incidents

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on law enforcement agencies to take swift action against the perpetrators of the two shooting incidents which left at least 19 people dead over the weekend.

At least 15 people died in one incident at a tavern in Soweto while a further four were killed in similar circumstances in Pietermaritzburg.

Dozens are in hospital due to injuries suffered during the two incidents.

"As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur.

"As government, citizens and structures of civil society we must all work together even more closely to improve social and economic conditions in communities, reduce violent crime and stamp out the illicit circulation of firearms," President Ramaphosa said.

The President sent his condolences to the grieving families and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

"Every single violent death is unacceptable and worrying, and killings on the scale we have seen in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg and previously Khayelitsha must spur us into a collective effort to build communities and make South Africa an unsafe place for criminals," he said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier David Makhura has also sent his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Soweto incident and two others who lost their lives in another shooting at Katlehong.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless killing of so many people. We call on the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.

"We cannot allow incidents like this where innocent people are killed like animals. This kind of behaviour has no place in this province," Makhura said.

