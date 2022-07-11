Angry over denial of leave, CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Rajasthan

A CRPF jawan, who had locked himself up in his house with his family, shot himself dead Monday after a night-long attempt by officials to stop him from committing suicide, police said.

Naresh Jat brandished his INSAS rifle from the balcony of his residential quarters at the CRPF training center at Paldi Khinchiyan, and fired several shots in the air, threatening suicide, apparently after he was denied leave by a senior officer. On getting information about the incident, police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot and tried to convince the jawan into handing over the weapon, but he continued to threaten them with suicide.

Police said they also called his father to talk him out of the situation but in vain.

"The jawan was very angry. We all tried to pacify him. According to his wish, he was even put in communication with IG (CRPF), who was on his way to the spot. But he finally shot himself at about 11.00 am Monday,'' DCP (East) Amrita Duhan said. Police sources said the jawan was angry with the CRPF DIG for not granting him leave on Sunday. "On Sunday, Naresh is said to have sought leave from the DIG, but the officer refused. Angry with this, he first bit the hand of one of his colleagues, which led to the issuance of a warning against him. Enraged, the jawan headed straight to his quarters on the fourth floor and locked himself in with his wife and daughter,'' they said. ''At about 5.30 pm on Sunday, he came out on the balcony of his quarters, waving his INSAS rifle, and began shooting in the air. In over an hour, he shot eight rounds and threatened to kill himself and his family,'' they added. DCP Duhan said the weapon used in the crime has been recovered. PTI SDA NB SRY

