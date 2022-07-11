Left Menu

Angry over denial of leave, CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Rajasthan

A CRPF jawan, who had locked himself up in his house with his family, shot himself dead Monday after a night-long attempt by officials to stop him from committing suicide, police said.Naresh Jat brandished his INSAS rifle from the balcony of his residential quarters at the CRPF training centre at Paldi Khinchiyan, and fired several shots in the air, threatening suicide, apparently after he was denied leave by a senior officer.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:40 IST
Angry over denial of leave, CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan, who had locked himself up in his house with his family, shot himself dead Monday after a night-long attempt by officials to stop him from committing suicide, police said.

Naresh Jat brandished his INSAS rifle from the balcony of his residential quarters at the CRPF training center at Paldi Khinchiyan, and fired several shots in the air, threatening suicide, apparently after he was denied leave by a senior officer. On getting information about the incident, police and CRPF officials rushed to the spot and tried to convince the jawan into handing over the weapon, but he continued to threaten them with suicide.

Police said they also called his father to talk him out of the situation but in vain.

"The jawan was very angry. We all tried to pacify him. According to his wish, he was even put in communication with IG (CRPF), who was on his way to the spot. But he finally shot himself at about 11.00 am Monday,'' DCP (East) Amrita Duhan said. Police sources said the jawan was angry with the CRPF DIG for not granting him leave on Sunday. "On Sunday, Naresh is said to have sought leave from the DIG, but the officer refused. Angry with this, he first bit the hand of one of his colleagues, which led to the issuance of a warning against him. Enraged, the jawan headed straight to his quarters on the fourth floor and locked himself in with his wife and daughter,'' they said. ''At about 5.30 pm on Sunday, he came out on the balcony of his quarters, waving his INSAS rifle, and began shooting in the air. In over an hour, he shot eight rounds and threatened to kill himself and his family,'' they added. DCP Duhan said the weapon used in the crime has been recovered. PTI SDA NB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022