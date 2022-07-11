Left Menu

Cong leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 23:29 IST
Cong leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday here to deliberate on the party's ''Bharat Jodo Yatra'' slated to begin from October 2.

All AICC general secretaries, in-charges of various states and PCC presidents have been asked to attend the meeting by Congress general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopalat at the party headquarters on July 14, sources said. The Congress leaders will also discuss the upcoming organisational programs of the party, including organisational elections which are underway, sources said.

The Congress would also hold another meeting to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting July 18.

