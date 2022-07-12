Left Menu

Twitter says it has not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 02:38 IST
Twitter says it has not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Musk said on Friday he would seek to end his $44 billion deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
3
Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

Hubble snaps globular cluster Terzan 2 in the constellation Scorpio

 Global
4
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022