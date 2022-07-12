Left Menu

UP: 16 district jail inmates out on Covid parole didn't return; police told to arrest them

Sixteen Shahjahanpur district jail inmates who were out on parole during the Covid pandemic did not return even after the deadline ended following which police were contacted to get them arrested, an official said Tuesday.Parole is a temporary suspension of prison sentence.When the COVID-19 infection was spreading rapidly in 2021, criminals jailed for minor offences and elderly inmates were released on parole on the directives of a high-level panel to decongest the prisons, Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal told PTI.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:17 IST
UP: 16 district jail inmates out on Covid parole didn't return; police told to arrest them
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen Shahjahanpur district jail inmates who were out on parole during the Covid pandemic did not return even after the deadline ended following which police were contacted to get them arrested, an official said Tuesday.

Parole is a temporary suspension of prison sentence.

When the COVID-19 infection was spreading rapidly in 2021, criminals jailed for minor offences and elderly inmates were released on parole on the directives of a high-level panel to decongest the prisons, Jail Superintendent Mijaji Lal told PTI. ''As many as 39 inmates were released, and they were told to return in May this year. Of these, 23 have come back within the stipulated deadline. ''However, 16 inmates were still missing. Their family members were contacted. When they still did not return, a letter was sent to police stations and Superintendents of Police to arrest them,'' Lal said.

He said these inmates were among those who were serving varied jail terms ranging from five years to life imprisonment.

The Uttar Pradesh government had ordered that these inmates should return to jail on May 26, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022