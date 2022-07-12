Left Menu

Maha: Man gets 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor girl in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A special court here sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Special judge V V Virkar on Monday convicted the accused Sajad Aslam Kankali (26) of charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that the accused and the victim lived in the same colony.

On December 5, 2015, the accused abducted the victim who was playing near her house and took her to a forested area nearby, where he sexually assaulted her and injured her face and back, she said. The victim came home crying with severe pain in her private parts and recounted the incident to her mother, she said.

The prosecution had examined 11 witnesses, including the parents of the victim, during the course of the trial, it was stated.

