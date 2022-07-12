Suspected IED defused in J-K's Pulwama, no injuries reported
Police and security forces on Tuesday defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. No injuries were reported, officials said.
- Country:
- India
Police and security forces on Tuesday defused a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. No injuries were reported, officials said. According to Indian Army officials, a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road in Pulwama to harm the security forces.
The suspicious cylinder was defused on the spot. "On specific information, Pulwama police along with 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182/Bn today recovered a gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers weighing five kgs which was planted at Litter Chowdribagh road, Pulwama to harm the security forces. The suspicious cylinder was defused on spot," Indian Army said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Pulwama district
- CRPF
- Pulwama
- Central Reserve Police
- Army
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Indian
ALSO READ
Agnipath will lower spirit of army aspirants, says Congress leader
Agnipath scheme to weaken Army: Bhupinder Hooda
Retired army man shot dead by brother-in-law in Gurugram
Ireland puts army on standby to help at Dublin airport amid COVID surge
Kartarpur Corridor manifestation of Pak’s unwavering commitment towards religious freedom and harmony: Army chief Bajwa