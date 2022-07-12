Left Menu

Man, 30, arrested with 'charas' worth Rs 1 cr from UP's Maharajganj

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday with narcotic substance worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday with narcotic substance worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said. Vishal Chaurasiya was on his way to Bihar, his home state, from Nepal Tuesday morning, when he was arrested at Shikarpur with 9 kg charas, Superintendent of Police, Mahrajganj, Dr Kaustubh told reporters. He said that the police are interrogating the man, who they suspect is a carrier. Another member of the gang managed to escape and a hunt is on to nab him, the SP said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

