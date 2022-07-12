Man, 30, arrested with 'charas' worth Rs 1 cr from UP's Maharajganj

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday with narcotic substance worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said. Vishal Chaurasiya was on his way to Bihar, his home state, from Nepal Tuesday morning, when he was arrested at Shikarpur with 9 kg charas, Superintendent of Police, Mahrajganj, Dr Kaustubh told reporters. He said that the police are interrogating the man, who they suspect is a carrier. Another member of the gang managed to escape and a hunt is on to nab him, the SP said.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

