High-quality ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore seized in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:52 IST
Meghalaya Police Tuesday seized over 1,100 kg of high quality ganja worth Rs 3.5 crore from a Guwahati-bound truck in West Jaintia Hills district, an officer said.

''We have seized high quality 1168.182 kg ganja whose value is worth Rs 3.5 crore at Mookyndur checkpoint during a routine check of vehicles plying through the route,'' Superintendent of Police, Bikram D Marak told PTI.

He said a police team during checking of a truck found 80 packets of ganja. The SP said a case was registered at Jowai police station under NDPS Act.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the seizure made by the police and termed it “stellar”.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Kudos to @MeghalayaPolice for yet another stellar catch. Continue your tirade against drugs with unwavering commitment.” He said, “@JowaiPolice recovered 1168.18 kg ganja worth Rs 3.5 crores in wee hours from a truck at Mookyndur while transiting to Guwahati through Meghalaya.” Meghalaya Police chief LR Bishnoi has assured rewards for all police personnel on duty for their alertness leading to the seizure and breaking down illegal trafficking through and within Meghalaya.

