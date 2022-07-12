Left Menu

UP: 2 youths arrested for gang-raping 15-year-old girl

Two youths were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in a village here, police said on Tuesday. She was also made to sniff something after which she fell unconscious, police said, adding that they then took her away and raped her.Her father filed a complaint in the wee hours of Tuesday after which both the accused were arrested.

Her father filed a complaint in the wee hours of Tuesday after which both the accused were arrested.

Her father filed a complaint in the wee hours of Tuesday after which both the accused were arrested.

